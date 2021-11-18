Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.94.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.80. 660,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.59. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

