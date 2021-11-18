Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 24,799 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

NYSE PARR opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.