CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Cut by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

NYSE:CF opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

