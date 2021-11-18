Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Shares of CERT traded down $5.22 on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,661. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $2,522,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Certara by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

