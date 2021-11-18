Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

CERE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.