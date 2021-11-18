Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $15.94 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for 25.0% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mass General Brigham Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,321,436,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

