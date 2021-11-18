Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $949.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.