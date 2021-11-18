Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 18,323 shares.The stock last traded at $41.82 and had previously closed at $41.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter worth $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter worth $107,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

