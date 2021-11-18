Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

