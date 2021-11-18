Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,213,000.
IEI opened at $128.83 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.55 and a 1 year high of $133.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
