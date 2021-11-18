Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $325.41 and a twelve month high of $432.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day moving average is $402.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

