Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 597,800 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 964,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

