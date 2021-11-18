Ceapro (CRPOF) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Ceapro (OTCMKTS: CRPOF) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ceapro to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Ceapro alerts:

This table compares Ceapro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro N/A 3.56% 3.01% Ceapro Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

This table compares Ceapro and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million $1.39 million 47.79 Ceapro Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -110.47

Ceapro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ceapro. Ceapro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceapro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceapro Competitors 5227 19112 41287 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 70.91%. Given Ceapro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceapro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ceapro has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.