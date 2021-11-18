Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC opened at $86.08 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

