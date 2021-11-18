Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $115.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.