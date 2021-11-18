Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

