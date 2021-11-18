Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

NYSE ALB opened at $273.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

