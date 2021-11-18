Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.58

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 4677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The stock has a market cap of $858.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,753,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

