Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $235.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $175.07 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.