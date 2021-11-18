Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,758 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 304.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after acquiring an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.68 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.