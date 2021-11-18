Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 71,612 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 140,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

