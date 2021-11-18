Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

IEI stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $133.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

