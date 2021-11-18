Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

