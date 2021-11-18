Carlson Capital Management Sells 131,867 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,867 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,995 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 609,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the period.

VGLT stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 46,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,002. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

