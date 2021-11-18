Carlson Capital Management Buys 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $5,211,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $667.64. 23,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $318.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

