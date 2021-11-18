Carlson Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $14.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,995.47. 20,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,348. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,850.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,684.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $537,955,199. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

