Carlson Capital Management Acquires 327 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,625,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,680,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

