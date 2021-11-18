CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.89 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

