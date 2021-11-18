CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,333 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

