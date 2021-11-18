CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $8.42 on Monday. CareMax has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

