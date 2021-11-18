CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 72,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.97.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $513.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

