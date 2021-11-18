CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.18.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

