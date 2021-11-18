CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $180.25 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

