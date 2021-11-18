CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

