CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $504,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 99.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 32.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

