CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.