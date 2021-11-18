Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $58.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s current price.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.