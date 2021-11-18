Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

CYBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07. CYBIN INC. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.