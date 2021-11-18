Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.17.

WEED stock traded down C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,172. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

