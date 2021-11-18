Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 122,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,076,916 shares.The stock last traded at $9.52 and had previously closed at $10.80.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Canoo by 50.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

