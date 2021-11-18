Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 46,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canadian Solar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Canadian Solar worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

