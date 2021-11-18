Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific, which is likely to acquire Kansas City Southern next year, is suffering due to the escalation in operating expenses (up 8% in the first nine months of 2021). With fuel costs increasing as oil prices move north, operating expenses are likely to be high in fourth-quarter 2021 too. This is likely to hurt the bottom line. Elevated capital expenses are likely to play spoilsport as well. The company's decision to trim its volume growth outlook for 2021 does not bode well. However, improvement in freight revenues owing to the gradual recovery in freight-market conditions is impressive. We are also encouraged by the company’s decision to pay dividends even in the current uncertain scenario. Evidently, the company paid dividends worth C$380 million in the first nine months of 2021, up 12.1% from the comparable period of 2020.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

