Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

