Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JET2. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,137 ($14.85) on Thursday. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

