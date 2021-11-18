Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

TLY stock opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £65.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. Totally has a 12-month low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.20.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

