Canaccord Genuity Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$46.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.83.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.12. 924,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,181. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -76.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.44. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

