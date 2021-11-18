Canaccord Genuity Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.70.

EIF stock opened at C$46.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.82. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

