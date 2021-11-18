Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 429.0% from the October 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.