Canaccord Genuity Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.