Canaccord Genuity Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.01.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.