Canaccord Genuity Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.40.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -35.56. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.96.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

